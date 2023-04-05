Close
Sindh Governor Inaugurates Family Park

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 11:28 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday inaugurated the Family Park in the North Karachi area and said that his mission was to make the city greener and cleaner.

Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman was also present on the occasion, said a spokesperson of Sindh Governor.

Tessori said the park will prove to be a great entertainment place for the people of the region.

He said the roundabouts and footpaths of the city were being beautified, while work was also underway on Allah Deen Park and Pak-China Friendship park.

The Governor Sindh said, "Karachi belonged to all of us, we should take its care and make it 'a city of lights' once again."

