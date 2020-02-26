Sindh Governor Inaugurates First All-female Incubation Center "The Buraq Centre"

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday inaugurated the first of its kind for Pakistan, "The Buraq Centre", an all-female incubation center, co-working space dedicated for women here

The Buraq Center by LADIESFUND is established in collaboration between Dawood Global Foundation, the German Consulate in Karachi and LUMS National Incubation Center (LUMS NIC) offers a world of possibilities to women entrepreneurs and innovators.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that the aims of Buraq Centre for training female start-ups providing that digital solutions to real problems are also laudable. These innovative approaches to real problems is exactly what we need in Sindh, he opined and applaud Dawood Global Foundation for this initiative.

He said that Pakistani Women are not lesser than men and they have proven the same by tackling toughest challenges with comfortable ease.

The Governor Sindh said that women are expressing their talents and capabilities in every sphere of life. They have proved that no hurdle or bottleneck could stop their progress if they desire to undertake any task, he added.

He said that government of Pakistan is committed to facilitate our women by encouraging them in their chosen field. The launch of Baytee mobile application is aimed at doing so, he added.

Imran Ismail said that this mobile application "Baytee" would create awareness among masses about the women rights, their implications and action in case of any harassment.

The Governor said that when he was invited to this event his heart felt more proud. An all female incubation center and women co-working space is being launched for the first time in Pakistan at Sindh which is quite an achievement.

The Governor Sindh said that it is also commendable that every element of this space was created for women to feel pride in their work, support their dreams and with full training in partnership with NIC Lahore.

He said the name reflected our traditions and commended the promise this center makes to facilitate women to soar. Women businesses are known world over for treating employees equally, and being caring and fair bosses, he remarked.

President, Dawood Global Foundation and LADIESFUND Ms.Tara Uzra Dawood said that Buraq Center is inspired by the winged horse that transported our great Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to the seven skies.

The Buraq Centre is about energy that transforms the gender equation and opens up opportunities to empathize, ideate and create at the speed of thought, she added.

Ms. Dawood further said that the slogan of the center is "Watch Her Fly" and the logo is that of a magenta pink pegasus. "It is humbling to launch today Pakistan's first all-female incubation center, something so needed for our nation," stated Tara Uzra Dawood, She further said that Women need a safe and culturally comfortable community space that celebrates and supports their dreams, while providing solid training and scalable techniques, all the while recognizing the pure Islamic legacy of women entrepreneurship.

The Buraq Center has been designed by Sanki King, who has also made a stunning giant graffiti art magenta pink Pegasus for the center, which was unveiled at the opening by the Governor.

German Consul General in Karachi Eugen Wollfarth, who has been a great supporter of Ladies Fund in their initiatives, announced to sponsor the international fellowships of eight girls for travel to study in Germany.

NIC Lahore Director Mr.Faisal Sherjan who flew in for the event also addressed the audience.

It is pertinent to mention here that the women co-working space is also accepting applications from interested female led start-ups, who want to be part of a community space just for women in business.

The Buraq Center will be short listing and selecting its first 10 incubatees by end of March. Each incubatee will be trained by a curriculum provided and certified by NIC Lahore it along with Dawood Global Foundation.

Idris Kothari, Khalid Mirza, Ms.Ameena Saiyid, Ms.Sharmila Faruqui, Ms.Nazneen Tariq Khan, and various diplomats were also present on the occasion.

The evening was moderated by Moneeza Butt, with National Anthem performed by Nabila Bano, and a special recitation of the Prophet's flight from the Quran by Hira Naz Imtiaz.

Tours of the space were given, showcasing the bold and pink look that was both feminine and powerful, featuring wired incubatee desks, networking tables, soundproofed interviewing space and pink bean bags.