Sindh Governor Inaugurates Mobile Dispensary

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 09:01 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail along with Member of the National Assembly Alamgir Khan Tuesday inaugurated a free mobile dispensary in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Later, talking to the media, the governor said that free medical examinations facility and medicines will be provided to the people of the area in the mobile dispensary, said a statement.

He said the prime minister desires that the provision of basic facilities be provided to the masses in their respective areas.

Speaking about mobile dispensary, Imran Ismail termed it as a commendable step and said that the pharmaceuticals companies are actively participating in it.

Responding to a question, Imran Ismail said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) is ally of the Federal Government and development funds are being given to the mayors of Karachi and Hyderabad.

He expressed gratitude to the members of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) for their support to the Federal Government.

He told a questioner that the governor plays the role for coordination and appointment of the provincial ombudsman should have discretion of the governor.

