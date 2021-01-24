Sindh Governor, Indus Hospital to set up blood donation camp jointly on Jan 25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Indus Hospital is setting up blood donation camp with the collaboration of Governor House Sindh on Monday, January 25 to augment blood donation drive in Sindh.

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has stressed the need for carrying out a mass awareness campaign regarding the blood donation for the patients suffering from various blood disorders, said a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesman of the Governor's House.

The Governor Sindh will further brief the media elaborating the aims and objectives for holding the collaborated effort on Monday, at 12.

30 pm in the Governor's House here.

Besides employees of Governor's House, members of parliament, regional and district organizations belonging are expected to participate and donate blood on voluntary basis.

The Governor Sindh has stated that the children and other patients are suffering from various blood disorders including sickle cell anemia, leukemia, and thalassaemia urgently require blood transfusion services but because of COVID-19 situation, the health and upkeep of such patients had been endangered due to the delay in blood transfusion.