UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor, Info Minister Visit Sania's Residence To Condole Her Mother's Demise

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 12:58 PM

Sindh governor, Info minister visit Sania's residence to condole her mother's demise

Sindh Governor Imran Ismael and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday visited here the residence of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr Sania Nishtar and condoled over the demise of her mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismael and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday visited here the residence of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr Sania Nishtar and condoled over the demise of her mother.

They sympathized with Dr Sania over passing away of her mother and offered Fateha for the deceased.

They prayed to Allah Almighty for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Sindh Prime Minister Governor Family

Recent Stories

POL prices are likely to go up again

POL prices are likely to go up again

39 seconds ago
 vivo V23 5GLaunched in Pakistan — FeaturingAmazi ..

Vivo V23 5GLaunched in Pakistan — FeaturingAmazing Portrait Selfie, Distinctiv ..

16 minutes ago
 Cold, partly cloudy weather likely in KP: Met

Cold, partly cloudy weather likely in KP: Met

46 seconds ago
 African films make waves at Berlinale festival

African films make waves at Berlinale festival

48 seconds ago
 PM will launch Pakistan's first payment system 'Ra ..

PM will launch Pakistan's first payment system 'Raast'

24 minutes ago
 CIS Countries Eye Obtaining Commonwealth's Observe ..

CIS Countries Eye Obtaining Commonwealth's Observer Status at CSTO - Executive C ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>