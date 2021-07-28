Sindh Governor inks 'Sindh Protection of Journalists and Other Practitioners Bill-2021'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday signed nearly a dozen new and amended bills including "the Sindh Protection of Journalists And Other Practitioners Bill-2021", which were received from the Sindh Law department, here.

The bills encompassing the measures that address terms of employment of the workers, employees social security, provision of safe transportation facility for women workers, establishment of an institute for imparting to young people in vocal, instrumental music and performing arts and the amendments bills pertaining to restructuring of Sindh High Density Development board and Ziauddin University Examination Board, said a spokesperson of the Governor House.

The spokesman said "Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has always raised voice for the freedom of press and to ensure maximum possible facilities to the fraternity".