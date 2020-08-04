UrduPoint.com
Sindh Governor Invited To Attend Independence Kashmir Grand Rally

Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:58 PM

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail was invited to attend Independence Kashmir Grand Rally, scheduled to be taken out by World Kashmir Forum on August 05 at Sea View here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail was invited to attend Independence Kashmir Grand Rally, scheduled to be taken out by World Kashmir Forum on August 05 at Sea View here.

A delegation of World Kashmir Forum called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail here at Governor House on Tuesday and extended invitation to him for attending the rally, said a statement issued from the Governor's House here on Tuesday.

Haji Rafiq Pardesi led the delegation comprising Anwar Mansoor Khan, Syed Amir Ali, Rafiq Suleman and Rashid Alam.

The meeting condemned the Military Siege and illegal actions by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for a year.

On the occasion, the Sindh governor said the hearts of Pakistani people beat with their Kashmiri brethren. Kashmir was the lifeline of Pakistan and that political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris would continue, he added.

He further said the Indian government could not suppress the people of Kashmir and India must give Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

