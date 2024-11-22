Open Menu

Sindh Governor Invites Investors Of Oman To Explore Investment Opportunities In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Sindh Governor invites investors of Oman to explore investment opportunities in Sindh

The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori hosted a meeting at Governor House with the Consul General of Oman, Eng Sami Abdullah Al Khanjari, accompanied by a six-member delegation of investors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori hosted a meeting at Governor House with the Consul General of Oman, Eng Sami Abdullah Al Khanjari, accompanied by a six-member delegation of investors.

The discussion revolved around enhancing Pakistan-Oman bilateral relations, boosting investment and trade including the IDEAS 2024 exhibition.

The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori extended an invitation to Omani investors to explore investment opportunities in Sindh, emphasizing the province’s attractive sectors. He highlighted Sindh's well-educated, experienced, and hardworking youth workforce as a significant asset for prospective investments.

He further expressed Pakistan's keen interest in strengthening trade ties with Oman.

Omani Consul General Eng Sami Abdullah Al Khanjari conveyed the delegation's interest in investing across various sectors in Sindh. He acknowledged Oman’s longstanding priority to support Pakistan’s economic strength and defense. He also praised IDEAS 2024 as a testament to Pakistan’s capabilities and potential.

Following the meeting, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, alongside the Omani Consul General and the investment delegation, visited Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum to pay their respects.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Oman

Recent Stories

Pakistan qualify for final of U19 tri-series

Pakistan qualify for final of U19 tri-series

2 minutes ago
 Handicraft exhibition held

Handicraft exhibition held

4 minutes ago
 Punjab's economic stability means national growth: ..

Punjab's economic stability means national growth: LCCI president

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expr ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expresses satisfaction on successf ..

2 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses bail plea of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 6 ..

ATC dismisses bail plea of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 6 cases

2 minutes ago
 Open Court to be held in Nasirabad on Nov 26

Open Court to be held in Nasirabad on Nov 26

4 minutes ago
Sweden envoy calls on DPM Dar

Sweden envoy calls on DPM Dar

4 minutes ago
 CPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements

CPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements

4 minutes ago
 CM Murad intensifies efforts to address polio viru ..

CM Murad intensifies efforts to address polio virus resurgence

4 minutes ago
 Six motorway sections to be closed for maintenance

Six motorway sections to be closed for maintenance

4 minutes ago
 PM visits residence of Riaz Pirzada to condole dea ..

PM visits residence of Riaz Pirzada to condole death of his brother

11 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique prom ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique promises transparency in hospitals ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan