Sindh Governor invites investors of Oman to explore investment opportunities in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori hosted a meeting at Governor House with the Consul General of Oman, Eng Sami Abdullah Al Khanjari, accompanied by a six-member delegation of investors.

The discussion revolved around enhancing Pakistan-Oman bilateral relations, boosting investment and trade including the IDEAS 2024 exhibition.

The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori extended an invitation to Omani investors to explore investment opportunities in Sindh, emphasizing the province’s attractive sectors. He highlighted Sindh's well-educated, experienced, and hardworking youth workforce as a significant asset for prospective investments.

He further expressed Pakistan's keen interest in strengthening trade ties with Oman.

Omani Consul General Eng Sami Abdullah Al Khanjari conveyed the delegation's interest in investing across various sectors in Sindh. He acknowledged Oman’s longstanding priority to support Pakistan’s economic strength and defense. He also praised IDEAS 2024 as a testament to Pakistan’s capabilities and potential.

Following the meeting, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, alongside the Omani Consul General and the investment delegation, visited Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum to pay their respects.