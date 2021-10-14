UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor, Iranian Delegation Discuss Expanding Parliamentary Relations Between Pakistan And Iran

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 04:51 PM

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and a 9-member delegation of Parliamentary Friendship Group of Iran Thursday discussed the matters related to strengthening friendly cooperation in various fields and expanding parliamentary interaction between Pakistan and Iran

The delegation led by Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani called on the Governor Sindh at Governor's House here.

The delegation led by Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani called on the Governor Sindh at Governor's House here.

Governor Sindh said that the religious, cultural and historic affinities had bound both countries in eternal bonds.

He termed the visit of the delegation a step forward in furtherance of the pursuit of friendship and cooperation between two brotherly countries.

"Friendship groups in the Parliaments of the two countries can formulate strategies to develop parliamentary relations and increase trade volume", he added.

Referring to economic and energy cooperation between the two countries, he also called for the advancement of the gas pipeline from Iran to Pakistan.

Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani expressed his gratitude for the rousing welcome accorded to the visiting delegation.

He also mentioned that exploring possibilities of mutual cooperation amongst the regional states was imperative for progress and prosperity. He also proposed for Pakistan-Iran chamber of commerce for betterment of trade and business.

