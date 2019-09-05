Sindh Governor Ismail discusses trade expansion with US business leaders, officials

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who is currently on a visit to the United States at the head of a businessmen delegation, has briefed American businessmen and officials in Washington about Pakistan government's economic priorities to deal with the challenges and get on the path of sustainable progress and prosperity, according to a Pakistani embassy press release

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who is currently on a visit to the United States at the head of a businessmen delegation, has briefed American businessmen and officials in Washington about Pakistan government 's economic priorities to deal with the challenges and get on the path of sustainable progress and prosperity, according to a Pakistani embassy press release.

The aim of Governor Ismail's delegation, which includes CEOs of leading businesses from Pakistan, is to engage with US businesses and government in an effort to boost trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The governor interacted with US business leaders at a luncheon hosted by Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, held at the Pakistani embassy in Washington on Wednesday.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's "successful" visit to the US was seen with great optimism bodes well for the long-term and durable strategic partnership between Pakistan and the United States.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador Khan expressed appreciation for the governor and his delegation for the visit, which was focused on promotion of bilateral economic relations. He said Prime minister Imran Khan had a very fruitful meeting with President Donald Trump, where both leaders agreed to expand the trade relationship manifold to its full potential.

The prime minister, in his interactions, laid particular emphasis on a win-win business and trade relationship a relationship that was free from any dependency and defined by "trade, not aid." Assistant Secretary of State Ambassador Alice Wells, in her remarks, stressed that Pakistan and the US need to work together to broaden trade relations that will benefit people of both countries. She asked the delegation members to be advocates for change and assist the government in improving the investment climate.

Ambassador-at-Large for Foreign Investment Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, reflected on the steps that the government has taken in the financial sector. He particularly focused on highlighting the measures taken to increase foreign investment in the country which opens tremendous opportunities for US companies.

Earlier, the governor and his delegation had detailed conversations with US government agencies -- USTR, Commerce, OPIC, USAID and others -- at the State Department.

The luncheon meeting was attended by Senior Director at the National Security Council, Ms. Lisa Curtis, Assistant United States Trade Representative, Zeba Riyazuddin, and Ms. Julie Koenen, USAID Mission Director to Pakistan, among other key US government officials, US businessmen, and diaspora community notables.