UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori Hosts Iftar Dinner For Media Persons, Anchors Club Members

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori hosts Iftar dinner for media persons, anchors club members

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori hosted an iftar dinner in honour of Anchors Club members and journalists from various media houses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori hosted an iftar dinner in honour of Anchors Club members and journalists from various media houses.

Anchorpersons of various tv channels also attended the iftar dinner held at the Governor House.

Founder Anchors Club Akhtar Shaheen Rind led the delegation included Siddique Sarwar, Mujtaba Jokhio, Amjad Chaudhry, Engineer Imtiaz Ali Laghari, Raja Anees, Shazia Khan, Zafeer Ahmed, Rizwan Jaffer and Mehwish Chauhan.

Anchorperson Hussain Thebo, people from show business and other walks of life were also present at the Iftar dinner.

Sindh Governor said that after taking charge of his office, many people criticized him but he continued the work.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori while talking to the Anchors Club members said that the doors of the Governor's House have been opened to the public.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Business Imtiaz Ali Media TV From

Recent Stories

Kirby Says Aware of Russian Military Reporter's As ..

Kirby Says Aware of Russian Military Reporter's Assassination, Has No Further In ..

45 seconds ago
 EU Takes Note of Russia's New Foreign Policy Conce ..

EU Takes Note of Russia's New Foreign Policy Concept - Spokesman

46 seconds ago
 US Believes Ukraine Still Engaged in Battle for Ba ..

US Believes Ukraine Still Engaged in Battle for Bakhmut Amid 'Vicious' Fighting ..

48 seconds ago
 IMF Says Temporary Energy Subsidies More Appropria ..

IMF Says Temporary Energy Subsidies More Appropriate Than General Measures

50 seconds ago
 Romanian President Voices Support for NATO Build-U ..

Romanian President Voices Support for NATO Build-Up in Black See Region

5 minutes ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; campaign rec ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; campaign records AED404 million from 70,00 ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.