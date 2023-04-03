Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori hosts Iftar dinner for media persons, anchors club members

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori hosted an iftar dinner in honour of Anchors Club members and journalists from various media houses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori hosted an iftar dinner in honour of Anchors Club members and journalists from various media houses.

Anchorpersons of various tv channels also attended the iftar dinner held at the Governor House.

Founder Anchors Club Akhtar Shaheen Rind led the delegation included Siddique Sarwar, Mujtaba Jokhio, Amjad Chaudhry, Engineer Imtiaz Ali Laghari, Raja Anees, Shazia Khan, Zafeer Ahmed, Rizwan Jaffer and Mehwish Chauhan.

Anchorperson Hussain Thebo, people from show business and other walks of life were also present at the Iftar dinner.

Sindh Governor said that after taking charge of his office, many people criticized him but he continued the work.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori while talking to the Anchors Club members said that the doors of the Governor's House have been opened to the public.