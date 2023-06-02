UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori Chairs Meeting On KMC Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 08:45 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday chaired a high-level meeting on the hospitals of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in the Governor House, here.

The participants discussed the measures to improve the KMC hospitals, the provision of all facilities to the patients, and the difficulties faced in this regard, said a statement.

In the meeting, the plan of providing ration to one lakh people for six months under the Taqatwar Pakistan program was also discussed.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman, Municipal Commissioner, Senior Director Health Services and the medical superintendents of hospitals were also present.

It should be noted that Governor Sindh is also the brand ambassador of the Taqatwar Pakistan program.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Abbasi Shaheed and Sobhraj hospitals are the most important medical facilities of KMC. Improvement of all medical centers of KMC, especially these two hospitals, is among the priorities, he added.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that the needy patients coming to the medical centers will also be given ration under the Taqatwar Pakistan program. The ration bag of 27 kg will contain various items and the ration has been arranged according to the household of five-member family.

The Sindh Governor said that the ration bags have started reaching the Governor House and the needy people should get themselves registered as soon as possible.

The governor Sindh further said that he would personally monitor the process of distribution of ration bags.

