Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, DG Rangers discuss law and order situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas on Wednesday discussed law and order situation in the province.

The Governor Sindh and Major General Azhar Waqas also made deliberations on the role of Rangers in establishing durable peace in Sindh, during a meeting held at Governor's House here, said a spokesperson of Governor's House.

The Sindh Governor said that Rangers have played an important role in establishing long-lasting peace and controlling law and order in Sindh.