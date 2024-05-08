Open Menu

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori Distributes Laptops Among IT Students

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori distributes laptops among IT students

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori distributed laptops among IT students at the Governor House on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori distributed laptops among IT students at the Governor House on Wednesday.

Laptops were given to IT students who were earning 200 to 300 Dollars, said a statement.

The Governor Sindh said that the start earning by the IT students is welcome and, it will give them an opportunity to improve their economic condition.

