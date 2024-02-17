Open Menu

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori Encourages Students Towards Brighter Futures

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024 | 11:48 PM

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori encourages students towards brighter futures

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori paid a visit to the IT marquee set up at the Governor House on Saturday, where he received a warm welcome from students engaged in IT classes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori paid a visit to the IT marquee set up at the Governor House on Saturday, where he received a warm welcome from students engaged in IT classes.

During his visit, the governor was briefed on the various courses being offered, with a focus on empowering students with skills vital for success in the IT industry, said a news release.

Expressing his encouragement, Kamran Khan Tessori urged the students to pursue their studies wholeheartedly, emphasizing the potential for these courses to pave the way for prosperous careers in IT.

He commended the equal representation of female students in each class, deeming it a positive development.

In response to the Governor's visit, students expressed gratitude, stating that they would forever cherish his kindness and dubbing him the 'Public Governor' for his commitment to the welfare of the people.

They lauded the initiative to transform the Governor House into a hub for education, viewing it as a significant accomplishment under Governor Kamran Tessori's leadership.

Additionally, students shared that their parents, too, hold the Governor of Sindh in high regard, with prayers for his well-being and success.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Education Visit Hub From Industry

Recent Stories

Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

3 minutes ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

3 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

3 minutes ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

3 minutes ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

2 minutes ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

2 minutes ago
Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations ..

Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP

2 minutes ago
 PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy

PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy

2 minutes ago
 Teenager killed during celebratory firing

Teenager killed during celebratory firing

1 hour ago
 Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, organizes i ..

Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, organizes interviews for bank jobs.

1 hour ago
 DG RDA assigned additional charge of Commissioner ..

DG RDA assigned additional charge of Commissioner Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Full security provided to local, foreign cricketer ..

Full security provided to local, foreign cricketers, officials: IGP Punjab

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan