Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori Encourages Students Towards Brighter Futures
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024 | 11:48 PM
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori paid a visit to the IT marquee set up at the Governor House on Saturday, where he received a warm welcome from students engaged in IT classes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori paid a visit to the IT marquee set up at the Governor House on Saturday, where he received a warm welcome from students engaged in IT classes.
During his visit, the governor was briefed on the various courses being offered, with a focus on empowering students with skills vital for success in the IT industry, said a news release.
Expressing his encouragement, Kamran Khan Tessori urged the students to pursue their studies wholeheartedly, emphasizing the potential for these courses to pave the way for prosperous careers in IT.
He commended the equal representation of female students in each class, deeming it a positive development.
In response to the Governor's visit, students expressed gratitude, stating that they would forever cherish his kindness and dubbing him the 'Public Governor' for his commitment to the welfare of the people.
They lauded the initiative to transform the Governor House into a hub for education, viewing it as a significant accomplishment under Governor Kamran Tessori's leadership.
Additionally, students shared that their parents, too, hold the Governor of Sindh in high regard, with prayers for his well-being and success.
Recent Stories
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP
PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy
Teenager killed during celebratory firing
Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, organizes interviews for bank jobs.
DG RDA assigned additional charge of Commissioner Rawalpindi
Full security provided to local, foreign cricketers, officials: IGP Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Husband killed wife in Firozka3 minutes ago
-
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case3 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah3 minutes ago
-
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions3 minutes ago
-
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai2 minutes ago
-
Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP2 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy2 minutes ago
-
Teenager killed during celebratory firing1 hour ago
-
DG RDA assigned additional charge of Commissioner Rawalpindi2 hours ago
-
Full security provided to local, foreign cricketers, officials: IGP Punjab2 hours ago
-
Sindh Governor's wife donates state-of-the-art ventilator to Sindh Institute of Child Health2 hours ago
-
Vihari's jaggery famous for its taste2 hours ago