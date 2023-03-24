Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori inspects prices of essential commodities at Empress Market

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday visited Empress Market and inspected the prices of various essential items

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday visited Empress Market and inspected the prices of various essential items.

Governor Sindh said that action will be taken against those who sell the essential commodities at the official rates, said a spokesperson.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that Bachat markets are being set up to provide maximum relief to the public. In these markets, the public will be able to get items at least 25 per cent cheaper than the market.