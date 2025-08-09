Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori joins colorful boat rally in Keamari to celebrate independence

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori participated in a vibrant boat rally event held in Keamari on Thursday as part of the ongoing “Battle for Truth – Azadi Celebrations” taking place across the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori participated in a vibrant boat rally event held in Keamari on Thursday as part of the ongoing “Battle for Truth – Azadi Celebrations” taking place across the country.

Senior MQM leaders Dr. Farooq Sattar and Anees Qaimkhani were also present at the ceremony, along with other notable guests, said a news release on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sindh said the Independence Day festivities at Governor House Karachi have been ongoing since August 1. “Today, we kicked off the boat rally with our fishermen. I’m grateful to the Navy and all institutions for their cooperation,” he said.

Referring to national defense, the Governor said, “Whenever India provoked us, the Pakistan Army crushed their arrogance and pushed them back.”

He added, “The next battle is economic. We will turn Sindh into a hub for the IT sector.”

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also highlighted the massive public participation in singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s show, saying over 50,000 people attended the event, which turned into a grand celebration.

He noted that events like the boat rally not only celebrate national spirit but also promote the beauty of Karachi and its potential for coastal tourism.