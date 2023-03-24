Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori meets VC Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Dewan University

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori met Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Dewan University Aurangzeb Khan at Governor House here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori met Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Dewan University Aurangzeb Khan at Governor House here on Friday.

In the meeting, the need for the promotion of higher education in the province, the steps required in this regard, the efforts of Dewan University in the field of research and other issues of mutual interest were discussed, said a spokesperson of the Governor's House.

The Sindh Governor said that no society can progress without the promotion of higher education, therefore, promotion of the research department in universities is the most important need of the hour, in this regard, the efforts of Dewan University are commendable.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that 60 per cent of the population of Pakistan is comprised of youth which is a special blessing of Allah Almighty on Pakistan.

VC Dewan University Aurangzeb Khan said that along with focus on research, close cooperation with foreign universities is our priority.