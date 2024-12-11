Open Menu

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Killing 7 Khawarij

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday paid tribute to the Security Forces for killing seven Khawarij during operations in North Waziristan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday paid tribute to the Security Forces for killing seven Khawarij during operations in North Waziristan.

In a statement, the Governor praised the bravery of the security forces for eliminating the terrorists.

He also paid homage to Lance Naik Muhammad Amin Shaheed for embracing martyrdom. He praised the bravery and patriotism of Lance Naik Muhammad Amin Shaheed and expressed their condolences to his heirs.

