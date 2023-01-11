UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori Pays Visit To KMC Head Office

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 08:38 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday paid a visit to the head office of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and reviewed the administrative measures here.

Talking to media representatives, he said that someone has to take the initiative to fix issues of Karachi.

"The work has been started with hope and enthusiasm. I will play the role of a bridge in communication and cooperation from the Governor House.

The purpose of the visit to the head office of KMC is to encourage and shine a ray of hope for a better future," Tessori said.

He said the existing hall of the KMC Council is insufficient for more members and the Administrator has asked to look for a new place.

The Governor Sindh said that he came here on the invitation of Administrator Karachi.

He was briefed regarding urban affairs and improvement and rehabilitation works. He was told that development works are taking place rapidly.

The Governor said that he was glad knowing that the conditions of roads are being improved, and tree plantation was also underway.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that I have been told that this historic building was inaugurated by the citizens of Karachi.

"I hope that the journey of construction and development of the city that has started, will continue rapidly and the citizens of Karachi will get better civic amenities," he added.

Tessori said that KMC has only 27 per cent municipal control of urban limits, while the rest is under the control of other bodies and the Administrator Karachi has no control over them.

He said that in the areas of seven DMCs and six Cantonment Boards, KMC does not have administrative authority, yet Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman is working for the improvement and development of every area of the city.

The Governor said that said that he visited Abbasi Shaheed Hospital twice and a committee has been formed to solve the problems of the hospital and to improve the situation He said that the situation of all the hospitals in Karachi is tragic, the condition of the medicines and staff and the buildings are also bad, but the work has been started with hope and enthusiasm.

"Very soon, the condition of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and other hospitals will be improved," he added.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that the Administrator Karachi is working with good intentions and development work is going on in various districts. Its positive results definitely come out.

Earlier, Governor Sindh was received by Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman on his arrival and later he was given a detailed briefing regarding development works in his office.

Governor Sindh also visited the historic council hall built in 1932 in the KMC building and also inspected the Clock Tower installed on the KMC building.

On this occasion, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman thanked Governor Sindh for coming to KMC and gave him a briefing about KMC and the ongoing development works in the city.

A commemorative shield was also presented to Governor Sindh.

Governor Sindh and Administrator Karachi also planted saplings in the garden of KMC building.

