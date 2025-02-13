Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori Urges Japanese Investment, Discusses Trade Expansion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 06:23 PM
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has urged Japanese investors to tap into the lucrative business opportunities in Sindh, highlighting the province’s attractive investment climate
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has urged Japanese investors to tap into the lucrative business opportunities in Sindh, highlighting the province’s attractive investment climate.
He emphasized that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is actively supporting investors, adding that Pakistan is eager to strengthen trade ties with Japan.
The Governor Sindh shared these remarks during a meeting with Japan’s Ambassador, Akamatsu Shuichi, at the Governor House. Also present were Consul General Tashikazu Isomura, First Secretary Harada Takuya, and other diplomatic officials. Discussions centered around enhancing bilateral relations, exploring investment prospects, and expanding trade.
The Japanese Ambassador invited Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori to attend Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. He praised Sindh’s investment potential and revealed that Japanese investors are keenly interested in various sectors.
He also proposed introducing Japanese language courses under the Governor’s Initiative, offering the embassy's full support.
In a key development, the Ambassador offered technical education assistance to students in the Governor’s IT courses, enabling them to learn advanced Japanese technology.
During his visit, the Japanese Ambassador was welcomed with a ceremonial salute and participated in a tree plantation campaign. He also hoisted the Japanese flag, inscribed his thoughts in the guestbook, and visited Quaid-e-Azam’s historic room. As part of the visit, he rang the Bell of Hope, expressing admiration for the initiative.
The Ambassador commended the Governor's ongoing projects, noting that they would significantly enhance public welfare and contribute to Sindh’s economic and technological growth.
Recent Stories
Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visits Thalassemia & Hemophilia Cen ..
9 dead, 1,561 injured in Punjab Road accidents
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori urges Japanese investment, discusses trade ex ..
NEPRA delegation visits FESCO Headquarters
1st convocation of Cholistan University of Veterinary Animal Sciences held
ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi for firms registered in other ..
PSX closes on a negative tradition session today
Law Ministry notifies appointments of acting chief justices of four high courts
Stocks mostly rise, oil falls as Trump fans Ukraine peace hopes
At least 20 hurt after car crashes into crowd in Munich
DC reviews physical test for Enforcement & Investigation Officers' recruitment:
Haveli of Maharaja Ranjit Singh being conserved by WCLA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visits Thalassemia & Hemophilia Centre3 minutes ago
-
9 dead, 1,561 injured in Punjab Road accidents3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori urges Japanese investment, discusses trade expansion3 minutes ago
-
NEPRA delegation visits FESCO Headquarters3 minutes ago
-
1st convocation of Cholistan University of Veterinary Animal Sciences held3 minutes ago
-
Law Ministry notifies appointments of acting chief justices of four high courts6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews physical test for Enforcement & Investigation Officers' recruitment:6 minutes ago
-
Haveli of Maharaja Ranjit Singh being conserved by WCLA6 minutes ago
-
Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control KP Condemns Vape Expo26 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mullick calls for intellectual & political efforts for Kashmir resolution26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara orders open court to address public grievances26 minutes ago
-
Inadequate housing options leave KP's poor families, Govt employees in limbo36 minutes ago