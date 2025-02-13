Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori urges Japanese investment, discusses trade expansion

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has urged Japanese investors to tap into the lucrative business opportunities in Sindh, highlighting the province’s attractive investment climate.

He emphasized that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is actively supporting investors, adding that Pakistan is eager to strengthen trade ties with Japan.

The Governor Sindh shared these remarks during a meeting with Japan’s Ambassador, Akamatsu Shuichi, at the Governor House. Also present were Consul General Tashikazu Isomura, First Secretary Harada Takuya, and other diplomatic officials. Discussions centered around enhancing bilateral relations, exploring investment prospects, and expanding trade.

The Japanese Ambassador invited Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori to attend Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. He praised Sindh’s investment potential and revealed that Japanese investors are keenly interested in various sectors.

He also proposed introducing Japanese language courses under the Governor’s Initiative, offering the embassy's full support.

In a key development, the Ambassador offered technical education assistance to students in the Governor’s IT courses, enabling them to learn advanced Japanese technology.

During his visit, the Japanese Ambassador was welcomed with a ceremonial salute and participated in a tree plantation campaign. He also hoisted the Japanese flag, inscribed his thoughts in the guestbook, and visited Quaid-e-Azam’s historic room. As part of the visit, he rang the Bell of Hope, expressing admiration for the initiative.

The Ambassador commended the Governor's ongoing projects, noting that they would significantly enhance public welfare and contribute to Sindh’s economic and technological growth.