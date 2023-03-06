Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Monday said there was an economic and social crisis in the country which needed to be resolved on an immediate basis

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Monday said there was an economic and social crisis in the country which needed to be resolved on an immediate basis.

Addressing a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club, he alleged that the leader of a "political party" had plunged the country into an economic and social crisis on a "deliberate" agenda as a result of which the poor people had been affected the most.

He said that the flawed policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership, the middle class had disappeared from the country, and "now there are only two social classes." On the queries raised over the Digital Census, the governor said that he had conveyed the concerns to the Census Commissioner who had assured that after consulting with Minister Ahsan Iqbal, he would respond within a week.

Kamran Tessori said he also held a meeting with the prime minister who had promised to visit Hyderabad later this month (before Ramzan) to lay the foundation stone of the Hyderabad university.

Replying to a question on the ban on a tv channel, he said he was against the ban on any electronic media channel as in a democratic government media should be free to operate, under rules and regulations.

Tessori also invited journalists of Hyderabad to visit the Governor House and said that he believed in resolving issues of the journalists community.

Kamran Tessori said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan should share his programme before contesting the election, so that people would know how Imran planned to uplift the masses.

Replying to a question on the growing incidents of street crimes, the governor said the provincial government was taking steps to curb crimes, and traffic issues of the city would also be resolved.

Later, HPC President Lala Rehman Samo presented a traditional gift of Ajrak and Sindhi topi to the governor. HPC Secretary Hameed Rehman, other office bearers and members of the club were also present on the occasion.