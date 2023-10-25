Sindh governor lauds contributions of Jamia-Tur-Rasheed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday visited Jamia-tur-Rasheed, a renowned educational institution headed by Mufti Abdul Raheem.

The governor while addressing on the occasion said that he was indebted for the love, affection and prayers of Mufti Abdul Raheem who has always been very kind.

"All my welfare projects during the last year as Governor, are due to the guidance of Mufti Abdul Raheem, who motivated me to serve the masses without any discrimination", he added.

He said that Mufti Abdul Raheem has established this unique institution, where religious and contemporary education is being imparted under one roof.

The governor said that he was very proud that the charter of Al-Ghazali University was granted by his signatures. "I am positive that Al-Ghazali University would turn out to be a remarkable place of learning like Jamia-tur-Rahseed.

He said that Pakistan currently facing economic hardship and "we must all unite on a one-point agenda of reviving our economy".

The governor assured that he would extend all possible help and assistance to Jamia-tur-Rasheed and Al-Ghazali University.