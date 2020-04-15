UrduPoint.com
Sindh Governor Lauds Launching Of Call Center By Hilal-e-Ahmar For Suspected Patients Of COVID19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:13 PM

Sindh Governor lauds launching of call center by Hilal-e-Ahmar for suspected patients of COVID19

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Wednesday lauded the establishment of 24-hour call centre for Covid-19 suspected patients by Hilal-e-Ahmer, saying the round the clock presence of qualified doctors at the centre was commendable and said that it would facilitate such patients

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Wednesday lauded the establishment of 24-hour call centre for Covid-19 suspected patients by Hilal-e-Ahmer, saying the round the clock presence of qualified doctors at the centre was commendable and said that it would facilitate such patients.

This he said while talking to Pakistan Hilal-e-Ahmer Sindh Chapter Chairperson Ms. Shehnaz Hamid here at the Governor's House, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor. Provincial Secretary Hilal-e-Ahmer Sindh Kanwar Waseem was also present on the occasion.

They discussed matters pertaining to role of Hilal-e-Ahmer in the wake of COVID-19, need of awareness and establishment of "Aagahi" medical help line by Hilal-e-Ahmer.

The governor said that compilation of data of coronavirus patients and its release was also an appreciable step of Hilal-e-Ahmer as it would help in monitoring the situation.

HE said the war against coronavirus was war of every Pakistani and it was commendable that each and every Pakistani was contributing in it according to their capabilities.

The menace could be controlled with coordinated efforts, he observed.

He said that Hilal-e-Ahmer was contributing a lot by providing volunteers for field isolation centre and arranging gloves, masks, sanitizers and PPEs for doctors and paramedical staff. Their contribution in helping health care professionals, who are our front line soldiers against COVID-19 is commendable, he added.

Chairperson Hilal-e-Ahmer Sindh Chapter Ms. Shehnaz Hamid briefed that this round-the-clock call centre has been established on the directions of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail. Its number is 021-37130084 and it has 10 lines, she added.

Ms. Shehnaz Hamid further said that persons having coronavirus symptoms can contact the number at any time and talk to a doctor for seeking his opinion and possible treatment.

She appealed the masses to call above number to ensure they are safe from this virus.

