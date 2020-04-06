Sindh Governor, leaders of PTI, MQM-P discuss measures to contain coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Imran Ismail on Monday chaired a meeting of the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) at the Sindh Governor's House here.

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, MPA Khurram Sher Zaman, Saeed Afridi, Mehmud Maulvi and Ashraf Qureshi represented the PTI while leaders of MQM-P Aamir Khan, Faisal Sabzwari, Abdul Waseem and Arshad Hussain attended the meeting on behalf of their party.

They discussed the overall political situation of the province, measures to prevent Corona, distribution of rations to families affected by Lockdown, Federal development projects and other matters of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said coronavirus was a national issue needed to be overcome through an integrated strategy because it was an outbreak whose vaccine was not available yet and the only way was to keep people safe through social distancing.

He said the poor and needy families were affected by lockdown and all out efforts were being made to provide rations to these affectees while philanthropists and donors along with welfare organizations were playing active role in this regard.

He said mutual cooperation among the political parties was imperative to control further spread of the corona virus and supply of ration to the families affected by lockdown is our top priority.

Speaking on the occasion, the MQM-P leaders assured their full cooperation to the government to contain the coronavirus.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders praised the government's initiatives and said that the government has taken exemplary measures within its limited resources to protect the people from the Corona virus.