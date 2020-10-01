Sindh Governor meets affected families of Hijrat Colony

Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail here on Thursday visited the families affected by a recent inferno in Hijrat Colony, a locality in Karachi largely inhabited by wage earners, and assured them of alternative living quarters in a year's time

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail here on Thursday visited the families affected by a recent inferno in Hijrat Colony, a locality in Karachi largely inhabited by wage earners, and assured them of alternative living quarters in a year's time.

He, on the occasion, was also accompanied by PTI's MNA Aftab Siddiqui and MPAs Khurram Sherzaman, Shahzad Qureishi, Dr. Seema Zia and Adiba Hasan.

Regretting the loss caused to the residents of the building that caught fire and was badly damaged, Sindh Governor said he would also approach the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials to help possible repair and restoration of the property.

Mentioning that MNA Aftab Siddiqui himself is a civil engineer, Sindh Governor said that he therefore would personally look into the issue and remain engaged with SBCA personnel.

Sindh Governor directed MNA Siddiqui and MPA Khurram Sherzaman to ensure all possible support to the affected families, particularly those injured and currently under treatment.

Later, talking to media, Sindh Governor said that as a necessarily needed arrangement the families, deprived of their shelter, would be shifted to rented premises and government would pay for the same for at least a year's period.

"In the due time rebuilding and repair of their dwellings would be ensured," said Sindh Governor.

To a query, he said 50 modern fire tenders would reach Karachi by January 2021.

Later Fateha was offered for the people who could not sustain their burn injuries.