Sindh Governor meets AJK President

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Ahmad Khan called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Sindh Governor House on Sunday.

According to a statement, they discussed public welfare steps and issues of mutual interests.

Sindh Governor said that the Federal government was providing all possible cooperation for the development of the province.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was on the path to his vision.

President Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Ahmad Khan said that development and public welfare works were being ensured in Azad Kashmir.

He also appreciated the cooperation of Pakistani government in the development projects in Azad Kashmir.