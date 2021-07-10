UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Governor Meets Chairman NDMA

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 09:09 PM

Sindh Governor meets Chairman NDMA

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday met with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz Satti here at the Governor's House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday met with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz Satti here at the Governor's House.

They held detailed discussion on ongoing development projects, drainage and other important issues, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

On the occasion, the governor said that all possible assistance and cooperation would be provided for the timely completion of ongoing development projects under NDMA in the city. The people will get maximum benefits from the development projects, he said.

Talking to the governor, the chairman said that the ongoing development projects under NDMA would be completed on time. Work was in full swing to clean up the city's drains, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor All From

Recent Stories

Police reunites missing girl with family

1 minute ago

Harmony Cricket League kicks off

1 minute ago

Deaths in Florida Condo Collapse Rise to 86 - Mayo ..

1 minute ago

Worry No More! OPPO’s Impressive Service Has You ..

38 minutes ago

Producers, Actors Associations ink agreement for s ..

32 minutes ago

Efforts being made to improve mango production, ex ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.