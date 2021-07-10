Sindh Governor meets Chairman NDMA

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday met with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz Satti here at the Governor's House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday met with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz Satti here at the Governor's House.

They held detailed discussion on ongoing development projects, drainage and other important issues, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

On the occasion, the governor said that all possible assistance and cooperation would be provided for the timely completion of ongoing development projects under NDMA in the city. The people will get maximum benefits from the development projects, he said.

Talking to the governor, the chairman said that the ongoing development projects under NDMA would be completed on time. Work was in full swing to clean up the city's drains, he added.