Sindh Governor meets delegation of Hyderabad businessmen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, has assured the business community of Hyderabad that the issues being faced by traders and industrialists will be resolved on priority basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, has assured the business community of Hyderabad that the issues being faced by traders and industrialists will be resolved on priority basis.

He was talking to a seven-member delegation of Hyderabad businessmen here at Governor's House on Wednesday.

The Governor Imran Ismail assured the business community of full government support and said the government would continue to engage with the business community to improve the prevailing business environment.

"The business community is backbone of the economy and a major stakeholder. The Federal government is in constant dialogue in order to synergise efforts and attain economic progress", he added.

The Governor observed that due to Covid-19 pandemic a slowdown had been witnessed in business and economic activity in the country; and people also lost jobs on account of retrenchments. This needs to be addressed effectively with joint endeavours, he said.

"Pakistan is committed to the challenge of initiating a green recovery to protect nature and create much needed employment.

The green stimulus package focuses on innovative financial tools to help build sustainable, responsible economic growth", he maintained.