Sindh Governor Meets Foreign Consuls, Business Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 01:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori held multiple meetings at Governor House with consuls general from various countries, Additional IGP - Karachi Javed Alam Odho, and members of the business community.

Diplomats from Italy, Russia, Japan, Türkiye, Iran, South Korea, Indonesia, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka visited the Governor House to extend Eid greetings and exchange good wishes, said a news release on Monday.

Discussions during the meetings covered bilateral relations, trade cooperation, and other key matters of mutual interest.

The governor and consuls general also participated in Eid celebrations and enjoyed traditional refreshments.

The foreign diplomats congratulated Governor Tessori on the successful organization of Ramadan Iftar programs. He expressed gratitude to all guests and emphasized his commitment to maintaining close public engagement and addressing citizens' concerns as a top priority.

