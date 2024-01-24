Sindh Governor meets head of One-Man Commission on Minorities Rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met head of the One-Man Commission on Minorities Rights Shoaib Suddle at the Governor's House here Wednesday.

Various issues related to the rights of minorities in Pakistan were discussed in the meeting.

The Governor said that the minorities had played an important role in the making and the development of the country.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that all minorities including Christians, Hindus and Sikhs were living peacefully in Pakistan with full freedom.

He said that Pakistan was the safest country in the world for minorities and the Constitution of Pakistan also protected the fundamental rights of every person belonging to any religion.