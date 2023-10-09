Open Menu

Sindh Governor Meets Malik Abdul Wali Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Sindh Governor meets Malik Abdul Wali Khan

Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tesuri called on his counterpart Malik Abdul Wali Khan here on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tesuri called on his counterpart Malik Abdul Wali Khan here on Monday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest were discussed including the latest political situation in the country, ongoing development projects, familiarization with new technology and utilizing the dream potential of the young generation.

On this occasion, the Governor of Sindh declared the development and prosperity of Balochistan mandatory to ensure the bright future of the country and the nation.

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that all of us should give priority to the country and national interests above our personal interests.

