KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday met New Opposition Leader in Provincial Assembly of Sindh Haleem Adil Shaikh at Sindh Governor House.

Former Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and MPA- Sindh Rabia Azfar Nizami were present on the occasion.

They discussed issues of mutual interests.