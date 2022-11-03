Sindh Governor meets President of Graduates Forum

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday met with President of Graduates Forum Abdul Qadir Khanzada

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday met with President of Graduates Forum Abdul Qadir Khanzada.

In the meeting, which was held at Governor House, promotion of education in the province, development of social sector, provision of opportunities to the youth and other issues of mutual interest were discussed at length, said a statement.

Abdul Qadir Khanzada invited the Governor Sindh to participate in the educational conference in Hyderabad.

The progress in the establishment of Hyderabad University was also discussed during the meeting.

He apprised the Sindh governor that the establishment of a university was a long-standing demand of the citizens of Hyderabad and the personal interest of the Sindh Governor in this regard was highly appreciable.

The Governor Sindh said that all possible measures would be taken to resolve the educational problems of the province.

He said that soon members will be appointed on the vacant posts in Sindh Public Service Commission, while the establishment of Hyderabad University was in process.