UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor Meets President Of Graduates Forum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Sindh Governor meets President of Graduates Forum

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday met with President of Graduates Forum Abdul Qadir Khanzada

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday met with President of Graduates Forum Abdul Qadir Khanzada.

In the meeting, which was held at Governor House, promotion of education in the province, development of social sector, provision of opportunities to the youth and other issues of mutual interest were discussed at length, said a statement.

Abdul Qadir Khanzada invited the Governor Sindh to participate in the educational conference in Hyderabad.

The progress in the establishment of Hyderabad University was also discussed during the meeting.

He apprised the Sindh governor that the establishment of a university was a long-standing demand of the citizens of Hyderabad and the personal interest of the Sindh Governor in this regard was highly appreciable.

The Governor Sindh said that all possible measures would be taken to resolve the educational problems of the province.

He said that soon members will be appointed on the vacant posts in Sindh Public Service Commission, while the establishment of Hyderabad University was in process.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Education Hyderabad Progress All SPSC

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Budget for 2023 With $ ..

Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Budget for 2023 With $38Bln Deficit - Lawmaker

7 seconds ago
 WHO keen to strengthen South Punjab healthcare sys ..

WHO keen to strengthen South Punjab healthcare system, says Dr Palitha

8 seconds ago
 FUUAST organizes breast cancer awareness walk

FUUAST organizes breast cancer awareness walk

9 seconds ago
 Women play vital role in development of country: A ..

Women play vital role in development of country: Ahsan Iqbal

11 seconds ago
 Govt to conduct inquiry of Gujranwala's firing inc ..

Govt to conduct inquiry of Gujranwala's firing incident: Qamar Zaman Kaira

3 minutes ago
 Security beefed up in provincial metropolis

Security beefed up in provincial metropolis

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.