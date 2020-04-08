Sindh Governor meets with K-Electric CEO

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of K-Electric Monis Abdullah here at the Governor's House on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of K-Electric Monis Abdullah here at the Governor's House on Wednesday.

They discussed the difficulties of the poor sections of the society due to average billing, facilitating in payment of bills, ensuring smooth and continuous supply of electricity and other matters, said a statement issued by spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

Talking to the CEO K-Electric, the governor expressed resentment on average billing by K-Electric, saying that the average billing was injustice to the citizens of Karachi and the Federal government would not allow this practice.

Monis Abdullah assured the Sindh Governor that K-Electric will not do average billing and the consumers will be issued bills for the month of April on the basis of reading of meters.

Monis Abdullah said those consumers who have received the bills, it is their choice, whether they want to pay the average bill or not, the K-Electric will not take any action or impose penalty.