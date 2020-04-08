UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Governor Meets With K-Electric CEO

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 07:45 PM

Sindh Governor meets with K-Electric CEO

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of K-Electric Monis Abdullah here at the Governor's House on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of K-Electric Monis Abdullah here at the Governor's House on Wednesday.

They discussed the difficulties of the poor sections of the society due to average billing, facilitating in payment of bills, ensuring smooth and continuous supply of electricity and other matters, said a statement issued by spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

Talking to the CEO K-Electric, the governor expressed resentment on average billing by K-Electric, saying that the average billing was injustice to the citizens of Karachi and the Federal government would not allow this practice.

Monis Abdullah assured the Sindh Governor that K-Electric will not do average billing and the consumers will be issued bills for the month of April on the basis of reading of meters.

Monis Abdullah said those consumers who have received the bills, it is their choice, whether they want to pay the average bill or not, the K-Electric will not take any action or impose penalty.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Governor Electricity Poor Reading April Government

Recent Stories

Police decides to make lockdown further effective, ..

6 minutes ago

Shan Foods helps fight hunger amid coronavirus cri ..

6 minutes ago

Britain's Johnson 'responding to treatment' but re ..

6 minutes ago

Neymar is welcome anytime at Barca, says Suarez

6 minutes ago

Russia's Putin orders bonuses for 'frontline' viru ..

11 minutes ago

Rs 144 billion to be distributed among 12 million ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.