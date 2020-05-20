(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail on Wednesday met with a delegation of the Members of National and Provincial Assemblies called on him at the Governor's House here.

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi and PTI leaders including Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman, Aftab Siddiqui and Ashraf Qureshi were among the members of the delegation, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

Talking to the delegation, the Governor asked the delegation members that Member Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh will deliver Personal protective equipment (PPEs), surgical masks, face sheets and sanitizer to the hospitals, in accordance with the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Governor said that the medical equipment in a container would be given to Chandka Medical College Hospital, Larkana, Shikarpur and Ghotki hospitals.

He said that social distancing is a need of the hour to stay safe from coronavirus. The people should strictly follow the standard operating procedures and protective guidelines regarding coronavirus as long as there is no vaccine against this epidemic, he added.

Governor said that it should be noted that young doctors of the province are protesting against non-provision of PPEs.