Sindh Governor, MNAs discuss steps taken to solve problems of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and the Members of National Assembly (MNA) on Friday discussed the measures that have been taken to solve problems of the metropolis, in a meeting at the Governor's House here.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Members of National Assembly Aftab Siddiqui, Aftab Jahangir, Saima Nadeem, J.

Prakash, Fahim Khan, Shakur Shad, Aslam Khan, Ghazala Saifi and Nusrat Wahid participated in the meeting, said a statement.

The meeting discussed the steps needed to solve the problems of the city and sanitation issues as per directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On this occasion, the Governor of Sindh said that the Prime Minister is taking personal interest in solving the problems of Karachi.