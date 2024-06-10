- Home
Sindh Governor, Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Pays Tributes To Martyred Seven Soldiers
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 09:52 PM
Sindh Governor, Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday paid tributes to 7 martyred soldiers in Laki Marwat
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Sindh Governor, Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday paid tributes to 7 martyred soldiers in Laki Marwat.
The soldiers, who were martyred included a Captain in an improvised mine explosion, he said in statement.
The governor prayed for the patience to breaved families of the martyrs.
He said that the great sacrifices of our soldiers strengthened the resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country.
The governor said that the entire nation stood by the security forces and was determined to eliminating the terrorists.
