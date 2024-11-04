Open Menu

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori , CM Felicitate On Successful Flight Test Of Ballistic Missile

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 09:43 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the nation on the successful flight test of ballistic missile on Monday.

They also congratulated the scientists, experts and engineers, who took part in the process.

