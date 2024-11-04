Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori , CM felicitate on successful flight test of ballistic missile

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the nation on the successful flight test of ballistic missile on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the nation on the successful flight test of ballistic missile on Monday.

They also congratulated the scientists, experts and engineers, who took part in the process.