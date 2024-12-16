Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori, CM pay tributes to martyrs of APS

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday paid rich tributes to the martyrs of APS tragedy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday paid rich tributes to the martyrs of APS tragedy.

They said that December 16 was remembered as a black day in the history of the country.

They also saluted to the parents of APS martyrs.