Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday gave assent to three bills

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday gave assent to three bills.

According to a Governor House communique, the bills included Stamp (Amendment) Bill 2023, partnership bill 2022 and Senior Citizen (Amendment) Bill 2023.