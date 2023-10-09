Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori calls on Chairman Senate

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori called on the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani at his residence in Quetta on Monday

According to a Governor House communique, they discussed the enactment of laws, the Constitution, the welfare of the people and other issues of mutual interests.

The Chairman Senate on the occasion said that public interests were protected while making laws.