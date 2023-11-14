Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has condemned Israel's continuous bombing of hospitals and refugee camps and said that the targeting of hospitals and refugee camps by Israeli forces is brutality of the highest level

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023)

He said that innocent Palestinians were being martyred due to the obstinacy of the Israeli Prime Minister.

He demanded that the international community should play its role in immediately stopping the Israeli attacks.