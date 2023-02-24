UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Directs MD KWSB To Improve Supply Of Drinking Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday directed the Managing Director of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) to improve the supply of drinking water to the citizen of Karachi

He issued these directives to MD Water Board Syed Sallahudin, who called on him at the Governor House.

They also discussed the situation of water supply, change of damaged pipelines, line losses and breakthrough in K-IV project.

The Governor said that KWSB was significant for the people of the city. He said that measures should be taken to overcome the shortage of water in various areas of the city.

He said that K-IV was an important project and it should be completed as soon as possible. He also directed to improve the drainage system.

