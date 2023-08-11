Open Menu

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Dissolves Sindh Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori signed a summary for dissolving the Provincial Assembly here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori signed a summary for dissolving the Provincial Assembly here on Friday.

According to a CM House Spokesman, the Governor signed the summary on the advice of the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

