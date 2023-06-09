UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Enquires About Health Of Ex-CJP Federal Shariat Court

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori enquires about health of ex-CJP Federal Shariat Court

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday enquired about the health of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Shariat Court Dr. Agha Rafiq Ahmed Khan at a local hotel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday enquired about the health of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Shariat Court Dr. Agha Rafiq Ahmed Khan at a local hotel.

He also prayed for his early recovery.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Justice Governor Hotel Court

Recent Stories

Meta Plans to Launch Twitter Rival App - Reports

Meta Plans to Launch Twitter Rival App - Reports

6 seconds ago
 South Korean Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Dipl ..

South Korean Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Diplomat After Remarks on Foreign ..

8 seconds ago
 7 centres to facilitate tourists to be establishe ..

7 centres to facilitate tourists to be established on Eid in Murree

59 seconds ago
 Over 80,000 junior class students to be introduced ..

Over 80,000 junior class students to be introduced with three subjects in summer ..

1 minute ago
 Gulburg Greens to continue support ICCI in busines ..

Gulburg Greens to continue support ICCI in business development

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre hosts a delegation ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre hosts a delegation from the French Institut Paste ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.