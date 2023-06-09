- Home
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Enquires About Health Of Ex-CJP Federal Shariat Court
Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 07:09 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday enquired about the health of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Shariat Court Dr. Agha Rafiq Ahmed Khan at a local hotel.
He also prayed for his early recovery.