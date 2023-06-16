Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori felicitates newly elected Mayor of Karachi

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday telephoned the newly elected Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab and congratulated him on winning the mayoral election and expressed best wishes for his future

He hoped that Murtaza Wahab would resolve the issues of Karachiites on priority basis.

The newly elected Mayor Murtaza Wahab thanked the Governor for the best wishes.