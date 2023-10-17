Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori felicitates Pakistan football team for victory in WC qualifier

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has congratulated the Pakistan football team on the success of FIFA World Cup qualifying round for the first time

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has congratulated the Pakistan football team on the success of FIFA World Cup qualifying round for the first time.

He said that the team had made history by defeating Cambodia. He hoped that the football team would also play well in the next round.