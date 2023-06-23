Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurates '2nd Bachat Expo'

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday inaugurated a three-day 2nd Bachat Expo here at Expo Centre, which will continue till June 25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday inaugurated a three-day 2nd Bachat Expo here at Expo Centre, which will continue till June 25.

The Governor after the inauguration reviewed the prices of essential commodities at the expo.

He said that people could get essential items at this expo at concessional prices. The availability of sacrificial animals at the expo at concessional prices was appreciated.

The Governor said I.T. courses test would be conducted after Eidul Adha.