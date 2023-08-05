Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurates pictorial exhibition on 'Kashmir Exploitation Day'

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2023 | 09:26 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and former president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Mohammed Yaqoob Khan on Saturday inaugurated a pictorial exhibition on 'Kashmir Exploitation Day' here at the Arts Council of Pakistan -Karachi.

While addressing the exhibition ceremony, the Governor said that the revocation of Article 370 to end special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) could not undermine the struggle of Kashmiri brothers and sisters for their right to self-determination.

While paying tributes to Kashmiris, he said that Indian atrocities were widely condemned.

The Governor said that Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Speaking on Governor's initiative, he said that 0.1 million successful candidates would be provided with Information Technology courses.

He said that the youth would be provided with courses including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Metaverse, and Web 3.0.

He said that ration bags were being distributed among poor people on daily basis.

Former President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Yaqoob Khan said that IIOJK Kashmiris would get independence from India.

He said that Pakistan Army stood with Kashmiris.

Yaqoob urged the international community to play its part for the independence of IIOJK.

